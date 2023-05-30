Evening brief: Cong demands judicial probe into Manipur violence, seeks President's intervention; all the latest news

'Deep sense of loss and hurt’: Congress demands judicial probe into Manipur violence

The Congress party has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the ‘arson and violence’ in Manipur seeking her intervention into the matter to control the unrest in the northeastern state. Read more

Won’t stop them, says Haridwar SSP on wrestlers’ plan to immerse medals in Ganga

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours after the country’s top wrestlers who are on a protest to demand the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh announced a plan to immerse their medals in the Ganga, the Haridwar police said they will not stop the wrestlers from entering the district or immersing the medals. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee says he was always cast as sidekick, people told him ‘you neither look like a hero nor a villain’

Manoj Bajpayee has been receiving critical acclaim for his performance in the film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. In a new interview the National Award-winning actor opened up about the time he was an aspiring actor when he had to face rejection because of his looks. Read more

Bollywood celebrities and the ingredients they swear by in their daily skincare

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood celebrities are known for their radiant and flawless skin but while individual skincare routines may vary, there are some ingredients that Bollywood celebrities often swear by for their daily skincare. Read more

Sachin Tendulkar's million-dollar reaction for MS Dhoni after CSK win 5th IPL title beating GT in a thrilling final

From one legend of Indian cricket to another; Sachin Tendulkar came up with a terrific post after MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller to win the IPL 2023. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON