Evening brief: Cong’s Subodh Kant Sahay says ‘Modi will die Hitler’s death if…', and all the latest news

Cong’s Subodh Kant Sahay says ‘Modi will die Hitler’s death if…', later explains remark

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay on Monday stirred a controversy amid his party's nationwide agitation over the recently announced Agnipath scheme and the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case.

Landslides, rain disrupt life in north Bengal, Sikkim; traffic on NH-10 hit

Heavy rainfall and landslides since Sunday night disrupted life in Sikkim and large parts of north Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, officials said.

Jehan Daruvala's inches closer to Formula 1 dream, Indian to test drive for McLaren at Silverstone

Jehan Daruvala, who currently races in Formula 2, will test drive for McLaren in a bid to pursue his Formula 1 aspirations. The test drive for the same will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Aamir Khan wears daughter Ira Khan's hairband as she shares their cute photo, wishes him 'Happy Father's Day'

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan often shares her pictures on social media. On Sunday, Ira gave a glimpse of Aamir's goofy side, as she posted a photo of the two together. The actor, who will soon be seen in the comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha, wore one of Ira's hairbands on his head. They were both looking away from the camera in the candid photo Ira posted on the occasion of Father's Day.

Sickle cell disease: Doctors reveal its causes, symptoms, preventive measures, treatment and therapies

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disease in which the gene that synthesizes haemoglobin is defective and forms abnormal haemoglobin, which in low oxygen states precipitates and crystallises and the normal discoid shape of red cell is converted into a sickle shaped cell hence, the name. When one gene is affected, it is called as heterozygous and when two genes are affected, it is called as homozygous.