Aamir Khan wears daughter Ira Khan's hairband as she shares their cute photo, wishes him 'Happy Father's Day'

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan often shares her pictures on social media. On Sunday, Ira gave a glimpse of Aamir’s goofy side, as she posted a photo of the two together. The actor, who will soon be seen in the comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha, wore one of Ira’s hairbands on his head. They were both looking away from the camera in the candid photo Ira posted on the occasion of Father’s Day. Read more: Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan sing birthday song for actor's mom Zeenat Hussain

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Ira shared her photo with Aamir, and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day.” She added a heart emoji along with the picture. Behind the father-daughter duo was a bright yellow wall, with some denim jackets hanging from a hook, and some quirky storage trunks stacked on top of each other. In the undated picture, while Aamir was seated on a white and red printed chair, Ira sat on its arm, as she made her dad try her hair accessory. Aamir also wore a pair of spectacles in the photo.

Here's how Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan wished him on Father’s Day.

Earlier in May, Ira Khan celebrated her 25th birthday with her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao were also a part of the celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared many pictures from her birthday party that also featured her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, friends Keith Antony Sequeira, Danielle Pereira, Giles D'Souza, and Siddharth Menon, Muskkaan Jaferi and Poornima Nair, among others.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan celebrated 21 years of Lagaan by hosting a party with the film’s cast and crew at his Mumbai residence on Friday. The sports-based period drama released in 2001, and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

Earlier in May, Aamir unveiled the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha during the IPL finale. The upcoming film is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Actor Mona Singh essays the role of Aamir's mother in the film, while actor Kareena Kapoor is also a part of the film scheduled to be released on August 11. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON