Evening brief: Congress questions projected GDP growth rate in Economic Survey, and all the latest news

Congress questions Economic Survey, asks if 'actual' GDP growth for 2023-24 would be 5.44%

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Tuesday questioned the projected GDP growth rate for the upcoming financial year (2023-24), pegged at 6% to 6.8% by the annual pre-budget Economic Survey, asking if GDP would ‘actually’ grow at 5.44% during this period. Read more

Kushwaha says Nitish Kumar gave him position without power, ignored suggestions

Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has given him “a position without power” and ignored his suggestions. Read more

WhatsApp to increase character limit for group subject, description

To provide a better user experience for WhatsApp groups, the Meta-owned service is developing the ability to release longer group subjects and descriptions, according to a report in WABetaInfo, a website which tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp. Read more

'We no longer trust': Australia legend accuses India for ‘denying quality preparation’ before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

As we inch close to the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to start from February 9, shots have already being fired from the touring party. Read more

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah 'does not give sh*t' about his struggles

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap talked about parenting in an interview. He said he has learnt from her daughter Aaliyah Kashyap how her struggles are completely different from his. He addressed how parents fail to understand their children and their unique struggles in today's time. Read more

Yoga asanas to combat high cholesterol levels: Expert shares tips

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. From strengthening the muscles and the joints of the body to inducing better sleep and combating stress symptoms, yoga’s benefits are manifold. It also helps in boosting physical strength as well as mental strength of the body. It also helps in enhancing stability, balance and posture of the body. Read more

Harsh Goenka shares ‘laid off techie’s’ rant, Riteish Deshmukh reacts

Over the past few months, companies worldwide have laid off thousands of employees as part of cost-cutting measures, and this wave of layoffs is getting tough in 2023. Read more

