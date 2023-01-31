Home / India News / Congress questions Economic Survey, asks if 'actual' GDP growth for 2023-24 would be 5.44%

Congress questions Economic Survey, asks if 'actual' GDP growth for 2023-24 would be 5.44%

Published on Jan 31, 2023 03:48 PM IST

The annual survey, tabled on Tuesday on the eve of Union budget, projected the economy would grow at 6% to 6.8% during the upcoming financial year.

Gourav Vallabh (File Photo/Twitter)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Tuesday questioned the projected GDP growth rate for the upcoming financial year (2023-24), pegged at 6% to 6.8% by the annual pre-budget Economic Survey, asking if GDP would ‘actually’ grow at 5.44% during this period.

Vallabh, who often speaks for the grand old party on issues related to economy, based his question on the 15% difference between the projected and actual GDP growth for the current fiscal (2022-23).

“The Economic Survey of 2022 predicted our economy to grow at 8-8.5 for year 22-23. Actual - Around 7% (15% Discounting). Now Economic Survey of 2023 is predicting GDP growth for year 23-24 at 6%-6.8%. Actual - ?? (5.44% if we apply the same discounting,” he said in a tweet, shortly after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the figures in Lok Sabha.

The Economic Survey stated that between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the country's economy would have grown at 7%, which is 15% less than what was projected in the previous survey, presented on January 31 last year.

Meanwhile, at 11 am on Wednesday, finance minister Sitharaman will present the Union budget in Lok Sabha. The upcoming budget assumes significance as it will be the last full budget of the Modi government, before it faces parliamentary elections in April-May 2024.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

economic survey congress
