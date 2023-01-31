Home / Lifestyle / Health / Yoga asanas to combat high cholesterol levels: Expert shares tips

Yoga asanas to combat high cholesterol levels: Expert shares tips

Published on Jan 31, 2023

From Chakrasana to Sarvangasana, here are three yoga asanas that can help in combating high cholesterol levels in the body and keep you healthy.

Yoga asanas to combat high cholesterol levels: Expert shares tips
Yoga asanas to combat high cholesterol levels: Expert shares tips(Instagram/@soulofariver)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. From strengthening the muscles and the joints of the body to inducing better sleep and combating stress symptoms, yoga’s benefits are manifold. It also helps in boosting physical strength as well as mental strength of the body. It also helps in enhancing stability, balance and posture of the body. However, yoga can help in combating high cholesterol issues as well. Cholesterol is a waxy substance present in the blood which is required to build healthy cells. But when it exceeds the level till which it is needed by the body, it can affect the cardiovascular health adverseyly. Hence, it is important to maintain the cholesterol levels in the blood. Yoga can help in managing cholesterol levels.

ALSO READ: Yoga asanas to combat PCOS: Malaika Arora’s trainer shares tips

Yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi addressed this in his latest Instagram video. Sarvesh, known for training multiple Bollywood celebrities inclusing Malaika Arora, is known for sharing yoga and fitness-related information on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Speaking of problems faced due to high cholesterol levels in the body, Sarvesh said that high cholesterol problems can be a hereditary issue as well. “Manage cholesterol levels better and improve overall well-being by incorporating yoga into your daily routine. Start your practise with these 3 asanas,” read an excerpt of his post as she listed down three yoga asanas that can help in combating high cholesterol in the body. The asanas are as follows:

Chakrasana

Shalabhasana

Sarvangasana

These yoga asanas come with multiple health benefits. Chakrasana helps in stretching the chest and the shoulder muscles. It also helps in strengthening the hamstrings and boosting spinal flexibility. Shalabhasana helps in strengthening lower back, pelvic organs, legs, hip joints and arms. It also helps in alleviating backache, slipped disc and milk sciatica symptoms. Sarvangasana, on the other hand, helps in improving the thyroid gland and boosting brain functions. Regular practice of Sarvangasana helps in supporting hypertension symptoms by reducing high blood pressure.

ldl cholesterol cholesterol level cholesterol yoga asana yoga posture yoga malaika arora
