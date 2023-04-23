Home / India News / Evening brief: DCW chief Swati Maliwal's SOS letter to cops as top wrestlers protest again, and all the latest news

Evening brief: DCW chief Swati Maliwal's SOS letter to cops as top wrestlers protest again, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2023 05:08 PM IST

Swati Maliwal's SOS letter to cops as top wrestlers protest again

Chief of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal has written to the Delhi Police for “failing to register FIR in the matter of sexual harassment case of women wrestlers.” Taking to Twitter, the DCW Chief wrote, “Several women wrestlers of the country had given a complaint of sexual harassment against the WFI President at Connaught Place Police Station two days ago. Read more

Delhi commission for women chairperson Swati Maliwal. (PTI)
Watch: Kohli's shock golden-duck dismissal vs RR as Trent Boult recreates 2019 WC magic to silence Chinnaswamy crowd

Virat Kohli continued to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore with the franchise still uncertain over regular skipper Faf du Plessis returning to full fitness. After leading in the match against Punjab Kings earlier this week for the first time since relinquishing the role in 2021, Kohli was asked to lead against Rajasthan Royals as well, where RCB donned their green jersey for the IPL 2023 tie at home. Read more

Fans notice Aamir Khan wearing Salman Khan's firoza bracelet, wonder if he lent it for a day

Salman Khan is never spotted without his lucky Firoza bracelet but he seems to have made an exception on Saturday. On Friday, Salman met Aamir Khan at Galaxy Apartments and wished their fans on Eid. Look like at their meetup, Salman also gave his lucky charm to Aamir. Read more

Man's dance on Billo Rani goes viral, netizens call it 'awesome'

Several people take to social media to display their talents. From people making portraits using makeup to some singing or mimicking, many videos of several artists go viral. Now, another video that displays a kathak dancer's talent has taken over the Internet by storm. In a clip shared by Instagram user @dumbest_man1811 you can see Adhikary Somu Kunal dancing to the song Billo Rani from the film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. Read more

7 big relationship mistakes couples make and how to avoid them

Being in a committed relationship can be one of the most fulfilling and rewarding experiences in life, but it's not without its challenges. Despite the best intentions, many couples make mistakes that can lead to frustration, hurt feelings, and even the end of the relationship. Read more

Neymar Jr, girlfriend Bruna Biancardi announce pregnancy

Brazillian footballer Neymar Jr and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

video social media artists viral makeup singing song swati maliwal + 6 more
