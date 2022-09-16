Evening brief: Delhi sees 8th monkeypox case, India count now at 13 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi sees 8th monkeypox case as Nigerian woman tests positive, India count at 13

Delhi on Friday reported its eighth monkeypox case after a Nigerian woman tested positive for the viral infection. The patient is a 30-year-old woman. The total number of monkeypox infections in India now stands at 13. Read more

World could face recession next year: World Bank report

The world could face a recession next year amid simultaneous tightening of monetary policy by central banks around the world, the World Bank has said in a new report that called for boosting production and removing supply bottlenecks to ease inflation. Read more

Gautam Adani, Elon Musk sole wealth gainers in Top 10 Forbes billionaires list

Billionaire Gautam Adani has become the world's second richest man as per Forbes' list. He pipped Louis Vitton boss Bernard Arnault by a whisker to achieve the feat. Read more

Ayan Mukerji reveals why Shah Rukh Khan's Brahmastra cameo pays tribute to Swades

Ayan Mukerji has confirmed the suspicion of Brahmastra viewers about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo appearance. Read more

PCB breaks silence on Shahid Afridi's 'Shaheen is paying for his own rehabilitation' claim

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday made a shocking revelation on Shaheen Afridi's rehabilitation ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October. Read more

Rabies to ringworm; 7 diseases you can get from pets

Your pets could bring a whole lot of difference in your mental health and wellbeing with their soothing presence, heart-warming touch and their selfless love. Read more

Bride surprises grandma by wearing her wedding gown at reception, leaves netizens admiring. Watch

Choosing a wedding dress is one of the most important and special decisions for a bride for her big day. Read more

