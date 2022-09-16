Bride surprises grandma by wearing her wedding gown at reception, leaves netizens admiring. Watch

Choosing a wedding dress is one of the most important and special decisions for a bride for her big day. While some brides get a new dress, a few others decide to wear wedding dresses that belong to their mothers or grandmothers. This newly-wed bride did both. She got married wearing a new dress but then changed into her grandma’s wedding dress for a very special reason.

The video was posted by an Instagram user that goes by the user name @lightcannonfilms. The wedding photography page posted the heartwarming video with the caption, "Laura honored her grandmother by changing into her wedding dress at the reception."

The video opens to show a text insert that introduces the video. It reads, "The bride sneaked out of the reception before her father-daughter dance. .to change into her grandmother's wedding dress." The video shows a bride changing into her grandmother's wedding gown and walking into the hall to surprise her grandmother. The beautiful gesture of the bride made grandmother's eyes well up with tears as she gladly expresses to people, "That's my gown."

The video has been posted five days ago and it soon amassed more than one million likes and several comments from Instagram users, including the bride, Laura Talevi. She wrote, "You guys are amazing!!! Thank you so much for capturing this moment."

One of the Instagram users commented, "Beautiful, and what a special way to honor her grandmother!" Another user wrote, "Damn, I wasn't trying to cry today." A third user posted, "Absolutely precious." "What a dedication and expression of love for her Grandmom. You look stunning," expressed a fourth.