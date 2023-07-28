Evening brief: DGCA fines IndiGo airlines 30 lakh over tail strike incidents, and all the latest news

Indigo tail strikes: DGCA fines airline ₹ 30 lakh for ‘systemic deficiencies’

Indigo was fined Rs.30 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the aviation regulator discovered ‘systemic deficiencies’ in the airline’s documentation and procedures. Read more

‘Consensus or concession?’: Congress takes ‘lal aankh’ swipe over Modi-Xi meeting last year

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian government had arrived at a consensus or a ‘concession’ with China during the meeting last year, Congress on Friday inquired criticising the Union external affairs ministry notification about the exchange of courtesies and discussion over border tension between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Bali G20 summit in 2022. Read More

Sickle cell disease in children: Early detection, intervention and long-term management

Sickle cell anaemia is a serious health problem that affects millions of people in India where in the Indian belt, which includes the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Orissa and some of Bengal, sickle cell anaemia is most common while there are also areas in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, the South and Telangana that are affected by it. Read more

Web Stories | 5 Ingredients To Exfoliate Skin

'Normal for me to not get picked…': Kuldeep Yadav's candid confession after picking 4/6 against West Indies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once a feature in India’s white-ball squads, Kuldeep Yadav has seen himself in and out of the setup over the last few years. A dependable and penetrating wicket-taker in the middle overs in the ODI format, Kuldeep’s tendency to be ineffective and expensive on his bad days forced him to be overlooked in favour of more economical options. Read more

Esha Deol promotes half-brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 after skipping his son Karan's wedding

Sunny Deol is all set to mark his comeback with the action-packed Gadar 2. In the meantime, his half-sister Esha Deol has extended her good wishes for half-brother's upcoming release. Even though Esha chose not to attend Sunny's son Karan's wedding, her reserved mention of Gadar 2 on her Instagram Stories came as a surprise. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail