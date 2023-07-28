Esha Deol promotes half-brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 after skipping his son Karan's wedding

Sunny Deol is all set to mark his comeback with the action-packed Gadar 2. In the meantime, his half-sister Esha Deol has extended her good wishes for half-brother's upcoming release. Even though Esha chose not to attend Sunny's son Karan's wedding, her reserved mention of Gadar 2 on her Instagram Stories came as a surprise. (Also read: Dharmendra pens note for Hema, Esha after they didn't attend Karan Deol's wedding: ‘I could’ve spoken to you but…') Esha Deol shared the trailer of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on her Instagram Stories.

Esha shares Gadar 2 trailer

Esha took to her Instagram to share the trailer for Sunny’s new film, Gadar 2. Although she did not add any words of praise from her side, she added a bunch of emoticons, including applause, and congratulations, along with a red heart. She then tagged Sunny in the caption.

Esha Deol on her Instagram Stories.

Esha's post for Karan Deol

Esha and her mother Hema Malini's absence at Sunny's son Karan's wedding recently created headlines. Although she was absent at the wedding, Esha had written a note congratulating the newly wed couple on her Instagram Stories, “Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness (red heart and evil eye amulet emojis).” Everyone from the Deol family attended the ceremonies but Hema and her daughters did not.

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She is the half-sister of actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are Dharmendra's children with first wife Prakash Kaur, making Sunny's son Karan Esha's nephew.

Dharmendra's post for his family

After the wedding festivities got over, Dharmendra wrote a note addressing his daughters, sons-in-law and Hema. He wrote, “Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but…” Esha responded to this and wrote, “Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u.”

Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur and has sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and daughter Ajieta and Vijeta with her. With his second wife, Hema Malini, he has daughter Esha and Ahana. Earlier this month, Sunny's eldest son Karan Deol got married to Drisha Acharya.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is set in release in theatres in August 11, 2023.

