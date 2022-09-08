Evening brief: ‘Display of love’, says NC leader on beautification of Yakub Memon's grave, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Display of love': NC leader's take amid row over Yakub Memon's ‘beautified’ grave

National Conference leader Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said the “beautification” of convicted terrorist Yakub Memon's grave in Mumbai was a “display of love” which can neither weaken religion nor was there anything wrong with it. Read more

Old photo of Cyrus Mistry - enjoying meal at dhaba with driver - goes viral

A photo showing former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry having dinner with his driver is going viral on the internet. Cyrus Mistry died in car crash last week. The photo shows Cyrus Mistry, dressed in formals, eating the meal while sitting on a cot. Read more

ICC announces schedule of T20 World Cup warm-up matches, India to play Australia, New Zealand

India will play two warm-up games against hosts Australia, and New Zealand on October 17 and October 19 at the Gabba in Brisbane respectively before the start of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Read more

Taaza Khabar teaser: Bhuvan Bam's action-packed rowdy avatar leaves fans ‘mind blown’. Watch

On Thursday, Disney+ Hotstar released the teaser of Bhuvan Bam's show Taaza Khabar. In the teaser, Bhuvan, who is known for his comic videos, is seen in a gangster avatar. Read more

Diabetes insipidus: Is it same as diabetes? Know symptoms of this rare disorder

Diabetes insipidus is an uncommon disorder that leads to frequent urination and thirst as the body loses its ability to concentrate urine resulting in large amounts of fluid loss during the day putting one at risk of dehydration. Read more

BMW X4 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at ₹72.90 lakh

BMW India has launched X4 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in the Indian market for a price of ₹72.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 30i variant where as the 30d variant costs ₹74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more

