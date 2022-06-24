Evening brief: Droupadi Murmu seeks support from opposition on presidential candidature, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Droupadi Murmu seeks support from opposition on presidential candidature

Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance nominee for the presidential polls, called up key opposition leaders and sought their support for her candidature, news agency PTI reported. Read more

Kerala assembly speaker sacks 4 staff over controversial woman’s House entry

Kerala assembly speaker MB Rajesh on Friday said that the services of four employees of a private agency associated with the Sabha TV were terminated after they were found to have facilitated the entry of controversial NRI woman Anitha Pullayil to the House premises on the concluding day of the state government’s world NRI meet last Saturday. Read more

Watch: Mohammed Shami jumps and hugs Cheteshwar Pujara after dismissing him for a duck in Leicestershire warm-up

Cheteshwar Pujara's first outing with the bat on this tour of England ended in disappointment as the India batter was bowled for a duck by Mohammed Shami on Day 2 of the four-day warm-up between Leicestershire and Indians. Read more

Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth ₹ 3.7 cr after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success, hopes to eat Chinese on it

Kartik Aaryan has become the owner of India’s first McLaren GT after the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Read more

Obesity and genetics: Expert shares insights

Obesity is a health condition which involves accumulation of a large amount of fat. Unlike what we think, Obesity is not just a cosmetic condition. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to fan’s tweet about Don song playing in Ms Marvel

If you’ve been watching Ms Marvel, the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, you’ve probably already enjoyed the latest episode and the whole wedding sequence shown in it. Read more

