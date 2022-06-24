Amitabh Bachchan reacts to fan’s tweet about Don song playing in Ms Marvel

If you’ve been watching Ms Marvel, the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, you’ve probably already enjoyed the latest episode and the whole wedding sequence shown in it. Episode 3 of the series shows the protagonist, Kamala Khan’s brother’s wedding which is followed by some dance performances on iconic songs by their friends and family. Fans have been taking to Twitter to share their delight over the sequence. Just like this Twitter user who posted about being pleasantly surprised at hearing a song from 1978 film Don in the series. His tweet has left many delighted and even got a reply from none other than actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“This afternoon I was working & I felt like I heard the music of yeh mera dil from Don, for a min felt like I maybe dreaming. But when the song sound came again I stepped down to find that my 6 yr old is watching Miss Marvel which had the song in ep3,” he tweeted. Tagging the actor, he wrote further“@SrBachchan is everywhere.”

During the wedding sequence, Kamala and her brother Amir’s parents are seen performing to the song Yeh Mera Dil.

Interestingly, the tweet was noticed and acknowledged by Amitabh Bachchan himself who starred in the iconic film. Here’s how he reacted:

The tweet has been showered with likes and comments by many since being shared a few hours ago.

The sequence also features song like Joote Do Paise Lo from Hum Aapke Hain Koun song and the title track from Dil Bole Hadippa.

Ms Marvel tells the story of Pakistani-American girl Kamala Khan who gets superpowers and has to figure out how to deal with them.