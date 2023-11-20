Evening briefing: Major breakthrough in Uttarkashi ops; EC's seizure amid polls; and all the latest news

In a major breakthrough, agencies working round the clock to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside a partially collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, have installed a six-inch pipe into the debris. This pipe will help the authorities to provide solid food items to the trapped workers and ensure better communication. Anshu Mansish Khalkho, director of NHIDCL, told the media that rescue workers were able to communicate with the workers through the newly installed pipe. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has also pressed two robots into the operation. Dig deeper. Rescue workers stand at an entrance of the under-construction road tunnel, days after it collapsed in the Uttarkashi district.(AFP)

Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, and freebies worth ₹1,760 crore in the run-up to state elections in five states, more than seven times the value of seizures ahead of the 2018 assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a statement on Monday. The statement attributed the “significant and exponential increase in seizures in the five poll-going states of Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana” to the ECI’s persistent efforts. Dig deeper.

PM Modi promises fuel price review if BJP wins in Rajasthan

Rohit Sharma-led Team India produced a supreme display at the men's ODI World Cup, defeating every opponent on their way to the final. However, the team failed to replicate the show in the summit clash against Australia, who won the encounter by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. Despite the defeat, the unit has received immense appreciation from fans and experts, with many calling it a bad day at work. While this has been a common notion, team members Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill took to social media to share their experiences. Iyer said the team is “heartbroken” but wished to take many learnings from the campaign. Dig deeper.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has extended her support to Deepika Padukone after a section of the internet criticised her. In her Times of India column, Twinkle said that Deepika was slammed as she didn't "fall at the feet of the first moustached suitor hanging around her". Twinkle added that the trolling Deepika Padukone received was "because of her admission is baffling". Dig deeper.



Extended working hours spent in front of a computer screen can lead to increased stress and strain on the eyes. Eye fatigue not only affects productivity but can also cause physical and mental exhaustion. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, suggested several tips to prevent eye strain and maintain a healthy vision. Dig deeper.

