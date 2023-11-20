close_game
College student, 19, abducted in Gwalior; her stalker is prime suspect: Police

College student, 19, abducted in Gwalior; her stalker is prime suspect: Police

ByShruti Tomar
Nov 20, 2023 03:41 PM IST

Police said a man who had been stalking the college student was the prime suspect in the abduction case

BHOPAL/GWALIOR: A 19-year-old college student was abducted by two men from a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Monday morning, police said.

Police said the abduction was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump (Videograb)
A man who had been stalking her and created a ruckus at her house on Diwali is the prime suspect, Gwalior superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Chandel said.

Chandel added that the woman was a resident of Lahar Bhind and a first-year student enrolled in a BA course.

“The student was returning from Bhind with her uncle on Monday morning. She was standing at the petrol pump at Jhansi Road Naka Chandravadni in Gwalior when two men came on a black motorcycle.

According to a CCTV footage of the incident, one of the two men waited on the motorcycle while the other man was seen forcibly making her sit on the bike.”Later, they fled away from the spot,” Chandel said.

Initial investigation by the police indicated that a villager had been stalking her for some time. “He had also gone to her home in Lahar on Diwali and created a ruckus. He is the prime suspect in the case,” said the SP.

(With inputs from Mahesh Shivhare)

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

