Evening brief: Govt '10-day window' remark as Oppn presses for no-trust debate; and all the latest news

Congress presses for debate on no-confidence motion; govt ‘10-day window’ remark The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Thursday raised an objection over the ruckus by opposition lawmakers during the external affairs minister’s statement on India’s foreign policy developments and said they would not let Congress's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speak in the House. Read More Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (PTI)

Prince Harry's privacy battle heads to trial: News Group Newspapers faces legal showdown!

Prince Harry's legal fight against the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World will proceed to trial, according to a recent high court ruling. The 38-year-old royal has accused News Group Newspapers (NGN) of using journalists and private investigators to unlawfully gather information about him. Seeking damages for the alleged invasion of his privacy, Harry launched his claim against NGN. Read More

Vivek Agnihotri calls out fake news about box office clash with Prabhas: 'There is no comparison between us'

Vivek Agnihotri is calling out fake news that reported that he has already won the box office battle with actor Prabhas when The Kashmir Files emerged a bigger box office success than Radhe Shayam in 2022. Read More

Helpful tips you can follow to manage and alleviate unusual eye discharge

Unusual eye discharge can be a stressful and uncomfortable condition that affects many individuals and it is important to recognise that eye discharge can be a symptom of various underlying issues, including allergies, infections or even a sign of a more serious health condition. Read More

'After seeing the first few deliveries...': Gavaskar's bittersweet rating after Yashasvi Jaiswal 'lost patience' vs WI

With 266 runs in his first three innings, one would assume Yashasvi Jaiswal ticked all the boxes in his debut series for India, but former captain Sunil Gavaskar feels the 21-year-old perhaps got a little complacent leading to his dismissal in the second game at Trinidad. Read More

