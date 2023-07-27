Unusual eye discharge can be a stressful and uncomfortable condition that affects many individuals and it is important to recognise that eye discharge can be a symptom of various underlying issues, including allergies, infections or even a sign of a more serious health condition. While it is always advisable to seek medical attention for persistent or severe symptoms, there are several helpful tips you can follow to manage and alleviate unusual eye discharge. Helpful tips you can follow to manage and alleviate unusual eye discharge (Photo by ahmad gunnaivi on Unsplash)

Dealing with unusual eye discharge requires a combination of good hygiene practices, avoidance of triggers and seeking eye specialist guidance when necessary. Echoing that unusual eye discharge can be a symptom of an underlying issue and should be addressed promptly, Dr Uma Malliah, Senior Consultant, Opthalmology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi Here, suggested some tips to consider -

Identify the type of discharge: Observe the color, consistency, and frequency of the discharge. Clear or watery discharge may indicate allergies or viral conjunctivitis. Yellow or green discharge could be a sign of bacterial conjunctivitis or an eye infection.

Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands thoroughly before touching your eyes to prevent further contamination. Avoid rubbing or touching your eyes excessively, as this can worsen the condition.

Use warm compresses: Applying a warm compress to your closed eyes can help soothe irritation, relieve dryness, and loosen any crusty discharge. Use a clean, soft cloth soaked in warm water and gently place it over your eyes for a few minutes, repeating several times a day.

Maintain eye cleanliness: Use a clean cotton ball or sterile gauze soaked in saline solution to gently wipe away any discharge from your eyelids and lashes. Ensure that the cloth or cotton ball is disposed of properly to avoid reinfection.

Avoid contact lenses: If you wear contact lenses, it's best to discontinue their use until the discharge resolves. Contact lenses can trap bacteria and worsen the condition. Consult your eye care professional about alternative options or solutions.

Avoid sharing personal items: To prevent spreading the infection, avoid sharing towels, washcloths, cosmetics or eye drops with others. These items can transfer bacteria or viruses, leading to further complications.

Seek medical advice: If the discharge persists, worsens, or is accompanied by pain, redness, blurry vision, or light sensitivity, it's important to consult an eye care professional. They can diagnose the underlying cause and prescribe appropriate treatment, such as antibiotic eye drops or ointments.

Preventive measures: To minimise the risk of eye infections, maintain good overall health, follow proper hand hygiene and avoid touching your eyes unnecessarily. Avoid allergens if allergic conjunctivitis is the cause and consider using lubricating eye drops to alleviate dryness.

By following these essential tips, you can effectively manage and alleviate the symptoms associated with this common eye condition.

