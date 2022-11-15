Evening brief: Gujarat HC questions MoU with Morbi bridge contractor Ajanta-Oreva group, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC questions MoU with Ajanta-Oreva group

The Gujarat high court on Tuesday criticised the local civic authorities for handing over the contract for the operation, maintenance and repair of the Morbi bridge, which collapsed on October 30 killing 135 people, to private entity – the Ajanta-Oreva Group. Read more

G20 Summit: PM Modi, US Prez Biden review bilateral cooperation in key areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden reviewed bilateral cooperation in key areas such as emerging technologies and discussed regional and global developments at a meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday. Read more

Symbolic ‘eight-billionth baby’ born in Philippines

Born in Tondo, Manilla, a baby girl is being deemed as the symbolic eighth billion person in the world. As Vinice Mabansag was born at Dr Jose Fabella memorial hospital at 1:29 am (local time), her birth was celebrated by the Philippines' commission on population and development which shared photos of the baby girl and her mother on Facebook. Read more

German start-up tests device which can 'smell' wildfire even before flames erupt

Early detection of wildfire is very vital to stop it before it takes a ghastly turn. For this, a German startup is experimenting with a new “ultra-early” warning system for wildfires in the forest of Montiferru in Italy, which recently came under destructive fire. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan explains why he's not being arrogant when he says Pathaan, Jawaan, Dunki will be hits

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming Pathaan. He was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which crashed at the box office. The actor, at an event in Sharjah, talked about how he has faith in his upcoming releases and further explained why his statement isn’t arrogant. Read more

MI change Twitter DP after Kieron Pollard's emotional IPL retirement statement

Mumbai Indians shared multiple posts and changed their display picture on Twitter after one of their stalwarts and former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from IPL on Tuesday. Read more

Chronic kidney disease on rise in people with diabetes, blood pressure: Study

The prevalence of chronic kidney disease in India is on rise among those dealing with chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the first phase of a Pan-India study conducted by Indian Society of Nephrology. Read more

Web story: WhatsApp security tips to stay safe

Check out these essential WhatsApp security tips to stay safe. Read more

