Evening brief: Hundreds stranded as rainfall triggers landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway; and all the latest news

Rain triggers landslides in Himachal, hundreds stranded as Mandi-Kullu highway blocked

Hundreds of commuters have been stranded near Pandoh in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh after landslides triggered by heavy rain blocked the Chandigarh-Manali national highway (NH-21) since Sunday evening. Read more

Truth behind Sarfaraz Khan's wild celebration that denied him Team India spot revealed: Was it for selector or teammate?

The selection committee's repeated ignorance of Sarfaraz Khan has left a sour taste among Indian cricket fraternity. For a player, who has been extremely consistent with his run-scoring in the domestic cricket over the last three years, which leaves his career First Class average as the best among any Indian batter (minimum 50 innings), Sarfaraz getting snubbed has left most furious. Read more

Rishab Shetty gets emotional, shares video from daughter's ear-piercing ceremony at the home he ‘grew up in’. Watch

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has shared a glimpse of daughter Radhya's ear-piercing ceremony. The actor as well as wife Pragathi Shetty and their family were dressed in their traditional best for the function, which recently took place at Rishab's childhood home in Karnataka. Read more

Addressing panic attacks in children: Tips for identifying symptoms and offering support

Understanding and effectively addressing panic attacks in children is crucial for their well-being and mental health. As parents, caregivers, or educators, it is essential to recognize the signs of panic attacks in children and be equipped with strategies to support and assist them during these distressing episodes. Read more

5 benefits of using a VPN on your devices

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a service that builds a safe, secured and an encrypted online network for internet users. Read more

