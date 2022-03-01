Evening brief: Indian killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv was studying to be doctor and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian killed in Ukarine’s Kharkiv is Naveen, 21. He was studying to be doctor

A final-year medical student from Karnataka’s Haveri was killed in intense shelling by advancing Russian forces in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, prompting New Delhi to call in envoys of Russia and Ukraine and demand safe passage for thousands of Indians trapped in Ukraine. Read more

Watch: Indian nationals wave tricolour, chant Vande Mataram on return

The Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine were accorded a grand welcome upon touchdown in Delhi. Watch here

Today LPG, tomorrow petrol and diesel: Rahul Gandhi slams hike in LPG price

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the government over the hike in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. Read more

‘War crime’: Ukraine claims Russia using vacuum bombs; What exactly are those?

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States and human rights groups have accused Russia of using cluster bombs and vacuum bombs on Ukrainians as the war rages in and around Kyiv. Watch here

'I asked him for a few minutes. But we ended up talking for 4 hours': India youngster on meeting Virat Kohli at a cafe

Virat Kohli does not shy away from sharing the wealth of knowledge which he possesses. The former India captain is the first to talk to budding youngsters. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says 'aap rehne dijiye' as security personnel pushes paparazzi outside Mumbai airport. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday asked personnel from her security cover to go easy as he pushed the paparazzi stationed outside the Mumbai airport. Watch here

