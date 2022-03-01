Watch: Indian nationals wave tricolour, chant Vande Mataram on return

The Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine were accorded a grand welcome upon touchdown in Delhi, news agency ANI shared a video. Union power minister RK Singh welcomed the Indian nationals who returned to India after being evacuated from war-hit Ukraine. In the video shared by the agency, the passengers were waving tricolours and chanted patriotic slogans.



“The government is committed to bringing back every Indian stranded there. Four ministers are deputed just to organise this. There are help desks of states, Ministry of Power, and the officers of the ministry. Students will be provided whatever assistance they need,” the minister told ANI.





#WATCH | Union Minister RK Singh welcomes stranded Indian students at Delhi Airport. #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/JcEd9ry6ls — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

The Indian nationals, majority of them students, were elated on their homecoming.



“I am very happy & relaxed now because the situation on the borders around Ukraine was terrible. I thank the Govt of India and the Indian Embassy who supported the students. We are relaxed now,” Vindhya Doshi, an Indian student after landing at Delhi airport, said.



The government of India has expedited its evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the Indian Air Force to help in the airlift mission. The IAF will be deploying C-17 aircraft which will help in bringing back more Indians in the shortest possible time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON