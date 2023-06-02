Evening brief: Jharkhand CM backs Kejriwal on Centre's ordinance; and all the latest news
Soren backs Kejriwal on ordinance row: ‘Centre speaks of federalism, but…’
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday amid the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) attempt to mobilise opposition parties against the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.
‘Shubman Gill has got a bit of attitude…’: Ricky Ponting on India star before WTC final vs Australia
Shubman Gill was not even 22 when he opened the batting for India in the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June 2021. Against a potent new-ball attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, he did put up a good show after Kane Williamson sent India in.
Driver in Tamil Nadu kisses steering wheel, hugs bus on day of retirement
Retirement is a significant life transition for most people that often brings about a mix of emotions. One such emotional moment was captured on camera and shared online. A video going viral shows a bus driver getting teary eyed and showing his love for the work he did with heartening gestures on the day of his retirement.
Pride Month 2023: How to navigate conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity with children
Pride Month, observed worldwide in June, carries great importance as a global celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. It stands as a moment to recognize the challenges faced, victories achieved, and the continuous pursuit of equal rights and inclusivity.
Five ways of using Hibiscus for haircare
These are the five reasons you should use Hibiscus for your hair care.