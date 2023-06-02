Home / India News / Evening brief: Jharkhand CM backs Kejriwal on Centre's ordinance; and all the latest news

Evening brief: Jharkhand CM backs Kejriwal on Centre's ordinance; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2023 05:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Soren backs Kejriwal on ordinance row: ‘Centre speaks of federalism, but…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday amid the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) attempt to mobilise opposition parties against the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital. Read more

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a joint press conference after their meeting, in Ranchi, Friday.(PTI)

‘Shubman Gill has got a bit of attitude…’: Ricky Ponting on India star before WTC final vs Australia

Shubman Gill was not even 22 when he opened the batting for India in the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June 2021. Against a potent new-ball attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, he did put up a good show after Kane Williamson sent India in. Read more

Driver in Tamil Nadu kisses steering wheel, hugs bus on day of retirement

Retirement is a significant life transition for most people that often brings about a mix of emotions. One such emotional moment was captured on camera and shared online. A video going viral shows a bus driver getting teary eyed and showing his love for the work he did with heartening gestures on the day of his retirement. Read more

Pride Month 2023: How to navigate conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity with children

Pride Month, observed worldwide in June, carries great importance as a global celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. It stands as a moment to recognize the challenges faced, victories achieved, and the continuous pursuit of equal rights and inclusivity. Read more

Five ways of using Hibiscus for haircare

These are the five reasons you should use Hibiscus for your hair care. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

ordinance centre kejriwal federalism + 2 more
