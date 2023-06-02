Driver in Tamil Nadu kisses steering wheel, hugs bus on day of retirement

Retirement is a significant life transition for most people that often brings about a mix of emotions. One such emotional moment was captured on camera and shared online. A video going viral shows a bus driver getting teary eyed and showing his love for the work he did with heartening gestures on the day of his retirement. The image shows a bus driver on his retirement day. (Twitter/@htTweets)

The driver was an employee of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation who worked for the same organisation for over 30 years. On the day he retired, the man bid an emotional goodbye to his bus. The video shared on Twitter opens to show him sitting inside the bus in the driver’s seat. Then he goes on to kiss the steering wheel. He then folds his hands and says a little prayer. Upon getting down from the bus, he goes towards the front of the vehicle and hugs it.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Hindustan Times just a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, the video has received more than 4,500 views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you emotional?