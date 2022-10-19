Evening brief: Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi for collab on improving govt-run schools, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal makes an appeal to PM Modi for improving India’s govt-run schools: ‘Use us’

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to collaborate with his government in developing…read more.

‘Full co-operation’: Tharoor after meeting new Congress president Kharge

Shashi Tharoor, a candidate for the Congress presidential post, met with Mallikarjun Kharge soon after the veteran was elected the party president in the election, the sixth in the party's…read more.

'If we nuke Russia back…': Elon Musk on Moscow using nuclear weapons

Tesla chief Elon Musk said that he is certain that Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine as it would trigger the third World War, while talking about Crimean which was annexed by…read more.

PCB breaks silence on ACC's massive Asia Cup call: 'Decision can impact Pakistan's visit to India for World Cup 2023'

The Asian Cricket Council's decision to take away the Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights from Pakistan was expectedly met with a lot of criticism across the border with former cricketers…read more.

Mukesh Ambani buys ₹1,350 crore mansion at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah: Report

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has bought a lavish mansion for a whopping $163 million (estimated ₹1,349.60 crore) at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah island, people familiar with the…read more.

Ammu movie review: Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer is a chilling thriller about a woman's fight against domestic violence

Aishwarya Lekshmi, unlike many of her contemporaries, has a constant urge to pick scripts that matter. Courtesy that, she is truly becoming a force to reckon with. After bankrolling Sai Pallavi…read more.

PCOS: Simple lifestyle changes to help manage the condition

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder, is becoming common in young women with the change in lifestyle which is a mix of sedentary as well as stressful for many…read more.

