Kejriwal makes an appeal to PM Modi for improving India’s govt-run schools: ‘Use us’

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to collaborate with his government in developing schools across the nation.

He said the authorities managing the Delhi schools have gained experience and if all governments cooperate, all state-run schools can become excellent in just five years.

Kejriwal also shared a photo of Prime Minister Modi interacting with students in a classroom, saying it is wonderful that all political parties and leaders are emphasising on education.

PM सर, हमने दिल्ली में शिक्षा में शानदार काम किया है। 5 साल में दिल्ली के सारे सरकारी स्कूल शानदार बना दिये। पूरे देश के स्कूल 5 साल में ठीक हो सकते हैं



हमें अनुभव है। आप हमें पूरी तरह इसके लिए इस्तेमाल कीजिए प्लीज़। मिलके करते हैं ना। देश के लिए। https://t.co/kFVHyC8K6K — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 19, 2022

"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi have improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

He further said, “We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country."

"I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," Kejriwal tweeted.

He further said that education has been his government's most significant achievement.

Modi had visited a school in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and interacted with students during a two-day visit to the poll-bound state. He also launched Mission Schools of Excellence, a ₹10,000 crore project, to strengthen Gujarat's education infrastructure, during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies)