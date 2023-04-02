Evening brief: Kejriwal invites Assam CM Himanta after ‘sue’ warning, and all the latest news
'When you come to Delhi': Kejriwal's invitation after Himanta Biswa Sarma's sue threat
Replying to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's warning that he would sue Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kejriwal in Assam addressed a party meeting on Sunday and said he would like to extend an invitation to Himanta Biswa Sarma to his place when he comes to Delhi next. Read more
18 NIT students in Assam booked for beating juniors inside campus
Eighteen students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam’s Silchar have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly beating two juniors violently inside the campus, police said on Sunday. Read more
'He started hitting me straightaway': Arshdeep Singh on his wicked send-off to KKR batter in IPL 2023
India pacer Arshdeep Singh put on a stunning show for Punjab Kings in their IPL 2023 season opener at home, in Mohali, against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. Arshdeep picked three wickets in PBKS' narrow-seven run win via DLS in the rain-hit encounter, two of which came with the new ball. Read more
When Parineeti Chopra stated that she will not 'marry any politician ever'. Watch
Amid rumours of a wedding between Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, an old interview of Parineeti's has surfaced in which she shares that she will not marry any politician ever. During film promotions a few years ago, the actor revealed that a politician won't be her first choice for a husband. She also shared what she is looking for in an ideal partner. Read more
Man says he found ‘fully furnished home in Bengaluru’. But there’s a catch
Hunting for a rented apartment in metro cities, especially Bengaluru is a daunting task. Not only do landlords ask tenants for their LinkedIn profiles, but they also enquire about the colleges they graduated from. Some even request tenants for a small write-up about themselves. Now, a man’s post about finding a ‘fully furnished home’ in ‘India’s silicon valley’ has sparked chatter online. Read more
Mumbai Indians strongest possible for XI for IPL 2023
Mumbai Indians caption Rohit Sharma will steer the team through their first match in IPL 2023 aginst Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2. Read more