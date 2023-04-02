Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Parineeti Chopra stated that she will not 'marry any politician ever'. Watch

When Parineeti Chopra stated that she will not 'marry any politician ever'. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 02, 2023 03:59 PM IST

In an old interview, Parineeti Chopra had said emphatically that she does not want to marry any politician. She is rumoured to be dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Amid rumours of a wedding between Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, an old interview of Parineeti's has surfaced in which she shares that she will not marry any politician ever. During film promotions a few years ago, the actor revealed that a politician won't be her first choice for a husband. She also shared what she is looking for in an ideal partner. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make another appearance together at airport, blush as paparazzi ask them for photos)

Parineeti Chopra also spoke about the qualities that she would like to see in her future partner.
Parineeti Chopra also spoke about the qualities that she would like to see in her future partner.

On Instagram, an old interview with Parineeti and Sidharth Malhotra was shared for one of their films together. In the Rapid Fire section of the interview, the actor is asked about celebrities she would wed. After mentioning Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, she is asked about politicians. She replied, "The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever."

In the comments section, one Instagram user shared, "That’s why they say, never say never!" Another shared, "Matlab wo zoot he engagement news.. (The engagement news is false). Furthermore, when she was asked about the three qualities of an ideal partner, Parineeti added, "He should be funny, he should smell really good and he should respect me."

She also spoke about things she should have in common with her future partner. Parineeti said, "My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves."

Raghav and Parineeti were seen at Mumbai airport on Sunday as they arrived in the city. The actor was wearing a black T-shirt, black jacket and blue jeans, with white shoes. She also wore her spectacles. Raghav was wearing a khakhi shirt with jeans. While the pair acknowledged the paparazzi as they walked to the car, they did not say anything to them.

Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra is also in the city with her husband Nick Jonas. They brought their daughter Malti Marie Jonas to India for the first time. The couple recently attended the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday and Saturday.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parineeti chopra raghav chadha
parineeti chopra raghav chadha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out