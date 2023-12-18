Evening brief: Kharge's 'Opposition-less Parliament' jibe, Chhattisgarh CM says cabinet expansion soon; latest news

The Narendra Modi government has thrown democratic norms into the "dustbin" by suspending 47 members of Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session over the last few days, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday. Reacting to the suspension of 30 Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha for showing placards demanding home minister Amit Shah's statement on the security breach, Kharge said the Central government can now "bulldoze" crucial laws without the Opposition's scrutiny and dissent. "First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi Govt attacked Parliament & Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs," he wrote on X. Dig Deeper Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)

Back from his Delhi visit to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said he will soon expand his council of ministers which will have a mix of old and new faces. “Yesterday evening I went to Delhi. I met Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda there and held some discussions. The state cabinet will be expanded very soon,” Sai told reporters in Raipur after wrapping up his Delhi trip. Asked if he will induct new faces in his team, Sai said: “It will be a mix of old and new faces. We will have to wait for a bit for the cabinet (expansion) but it will be done soon.” Dig Deeper

