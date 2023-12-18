‘Now bulldoze laws…’: Mallikarjun Kharge calls out 'Opposition-less' Parliament

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has thrown democratic norms into the "dustbin" by suspending 47 members of Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session over the last few days, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday. Reacting to the suspension of 30 Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha for showing placards demanding home minister Amit Shah's statement on the security breach, Kharge said the Central government can now "bulldoze" crucial laws without the Opposition's scrutiny and dissent. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Ishant)

"First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi Govt attacked Parliament & Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs," he wrote on X.

"We have two simple and genuine demands - 1. The Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in Parliament security. 2. A detailed discussion should be held on the same. The PM can give an interview to a newspaper; the Home Minister can give interviews to TV channels. But, they have ZERO accountability left to the Parliament - which represents the PEOPLE OF INDIA," he added, referring to Modi's Sunday interview with Dainik Jagran.

Lok Sabha passed a resolution today suspending 30 MPs for showing placards and 3 others for alleged breach of privilege. On Friday, it had suspended 13 Opposition MPs for unruly behaviour. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was also suspended over similar charges.

"With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi Govt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," Kharge said today.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the government doesn't have the intention to run the Parliament.

"They are bulldozing the opposition and crushing the moral rights of people in the House. It makes evident that they don't have the intention to run the House," he said.

Union minister of state SP Singh Baghel, however, accused the Opposition of doing politics over the Lok Sabha security breach.

"The solution to this (Parliament stalemate) is with the opposition, that they wait for the enquiry report (on the Parliament security breach incident). All they are doing is politics of protest," he said.

With inputs from PTI