close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Now bulldoze laws…’: Mallikarjun Kharge calls out 'Opposition-less' Parliament

‘Now bulldoze laws…’: Mallikarjun Kharge calls out 'Opposition-less' Parliament

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Dec 18, 2023 04:35 PM IST

Lok Sabha passed a resolution today suspending 30 MPs for showing placards and 3 others for alleged breach of privilege.

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has thrown democratic norms into the "dustbin" by suspending 47 members of Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session over the last few days, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday. Reacting to the suspension of 30 Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha for showing placards demanding home minister Amit Shah's statement on the security breach, Kharge said the Central government can now "bulldoze" crucial laws without the Opposition's scrutiny and dissent.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Ishant)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Ishant)

"First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi Govt attacked Parliament & Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs," he wrote on X.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"We have two simple and genuine demands - 1. The Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in Parliament security. 2. A detailed discussion should be held on the same. The PM can give an interview to a newspaper; the Home Minister can give interviews to TV channels. But, they have ZERO accountability left to the Parliament - which represents the PEOPLE OF INDIA," he added, referring to Modi's Sunday interview with Dainik Jagran.

Lok Sabha passed a resolution today suspending 30 MPs for showing placards and 3 others for alleged breach of privilege. On Friday, it had suspended 13 Opposition MPs for unruly behaviour. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was also suspended over similar charges.

"With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi Govt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," Kharge said today.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the government doesn't have the intention to run the Parliament.

"They are bulldozing the opposition and crushing the moral rights of people in the House. It makes evident that they don't have the intention to run the House," he said.

Union minister of state SP Singh Baghel, however, accused the Opposition of doing politics over the Lok Sabha security breach.

"The solution to this (Parliament stalemate) is with the opposition, that they wait for the enquiry report (on the Parliament security breach incident). All they are doing is politics of protest," he said.

With inputs from PTI

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out