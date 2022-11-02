Evening brief: Morbi bridge collapse 'act of god', says Oreva manager, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Act of god': Oreva manager tells court on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

One of the lawyers defending an accused in the Gujarat bridge collapse tragedy in which 135 people were killed had argued in the court that it was an “act of God” (Bhagwan ki ichcha) and that is why the arrest of the accused was not right, Dilip, former president of the Morbi Bar Association said. Read more

‘When politicians meet, things get discussed’: Mamata ahead of her meeting with Stalin in Chennai

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hinted that she may discuss political issues and strategies with her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin later during their meeting scheduled later in the evening. Read more

Karnataka: One person arrested after video of car on suspension bridge goes viral

At a time when the country is shaken by the horrifying Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat that left over 130 people dead on Sunday evening, a person in Karnataka has been arrested in connection with an incident where a vehicle was seen passing through the narrow Shivapura hanging bridge in Uttara Kannada district. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli nearly collides with furious Shakib Al Hasan as umpire signals wide after India batter's gesture

Shakib Al Hasan and Virat Kohli got into a disagreement over a wide ball during the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup. Read more

YouTube unveils Pinch to Zoom, Precision seeking features | 10 points

Video streaming platform YouTube turned 17 this year, and has now undergone a makeover. Read more

8 fruits you must eat to reverse fatty liver disease

A healthy liver function can be disrupted with excess fat accumulation in the crucial organ. Read more

