Watch: Virat Kohli nearly collides with furious Shakib Al Hasan as umpire signals wide after India batter's gesture

Shakib Al Hasan and Virat Kohli got into a disagreement over a wide ball during the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup. Hasan Mahmud was the man in question as he bowled a short-pitched delivery which was just high enough for umpire Marais Erasmus to signal a wide. The decision, however, did not go down well with Shakib as the Bangladesh captain came storming in and nearly collided with Kohli while arguing with the umpire.

The incident took place during the last ball of the 16th over. Mahmud bowled a bouncer which Kohli pulled towards long leg. While Kohli took off for a single, he raised one of his hands in the air as to question the umpire about the call. Once he reached the non-striker's end, Erasmus signalled a wide, which Shakib wasn't too pleased about. He came running in from extra cover and got into an argument with Kohli and the umpire.

Kohli tried to reason with Shakib as the two superstars of their respective countries engaged in an animated exchange for a few seconds. Erasmus himself tried to explain to Shakib the reason behind the discussion. It took a while but the situation was diffused. Funnily enough, in the next over, when Shoriful Islam bowled another head-high wide, and the umpire called it, Kohli looked towards Shakib and with a smile on his face, signalled it again.

The incident fuelled Kohli, so much that he went on the attack against the Bangladesh bowlers. Despite Dinesh Karthik getting run-out, Kohli did not stop, and after registering yet another half-century, smashed a four and a six off Mahmud in the penultimate. Ashwin finished things in style as well, smoking a four and a six off the last over, whereas Kohli remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls with eight fours and a six to take India to a strong total of 184/6. With this, Kohli's love-affair with the Adelaide Oval continued as earlier in the innings, the former India captain had become the all-time leading run-scorer of the T20 World Cup.

