Evening brief: Muslim body chief's ‘Om and Allah’ remark sparks row, and all the latest news

Published on Feb 12, 2023 04:59 PM IST

ByHT News Desk

Muslim body chief's ‘Om and Allah’ remark sparks row; angry religious leaders leave stage

Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad faction) on Sunday steered a controversy after he said that “Om and Allah are same”. Several religious leaders, who were present at the 34th general session of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, left the stage after Arshad Madani's speech. Read more

'By no means...': Rohit Sharma left astonished at reporter's 'can Australia make India-like comeback' query - Watch

Australia were hammered in both the innings in their humiliating loss in Nagpur, by an innings and 123 runs, as India took an early 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar series. Read more

Kangana Ranaut encouraged by Jyothika's remark, says it is 'impossible to match up to her brilliance' in Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut is currently filming Chandramukhi 2, the Tamil sequel to the 2005 film starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. The actor went on Twitter to respond to a 2019 video in which Jyothika, who originated the role of Chandramukhi, shared in an interview that Kangana was her favourite Bollywood actor. Read more

All you need to know about World Radio Day

Every year February 13 is marked as World Radio Day to celebrate radio as a mass medium. Read more

Can you solve this viral brain teaser using BODMAS?

Brain teasers are a great way to put the brain to the test. They push beyond our cognitive thinking and utilize logic and creativity to solve problems. From visual puzzles to math brain teasers and more, the Internet is filled with myriad shares. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sunday, February 12, 2023
