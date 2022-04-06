Evening brief: NDMC scraps order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NDMC allowed Muslim employees leave early during Ramzan, scraps order in 24 hrs

A day after permitting its Muslim employees to wrap up work an hour earlier during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Read more

Russia lists ‘goodwill gesture’ for talks, has a condition to end Ukraine war

Russia on Wednesday said it is ‘interested in ending military operations’ in Ukraine. Read more

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyes to join elite 10k club against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma has so far had a quiet outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol share Bali honeymoon video; reveals how a to-be-dad was taken by her beauty, showed her to his wife

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol have shared glimpses and anecdotes from their Bali honeymoon. Read more

Are you pregnant? Here's why health experts suggest opting for a midwife support

According to the World Health Organization, midwifery is a skilled, knowledgeable and compassionate care for childbearing women. Read more