Evening brief: NDMC scraps order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan, and all the latest news

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, that takes place for 720 hours during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 04:55 PM IST
NDMC allowed Muslim employees leave early during Ramzan, scraps order in 24 hrs

A day after permitting its Muslim employees to wrap up work an hour earlier during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Read more 

Russia lists ‘goodwill gesture’ for talks, has a condition to end Ukraine war

Russia on Wednesday said it is ‘interested in ending military operations’ in Ukraine. Read more  

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyes to join elite 10k club against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma has so far had a quiet outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more 

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol share Bali honeymoon video; reveals how a to-be-dad was taken by her beauty, showed her to his wife

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol have shared glimpses and anecdotes from their Bali honeymoon. Read more  

Are you pregnant? Here's why health experts suggest opting for a midwife support

According to the World Health Organization, midwifery is a skilled, knowledgeable and compassionate care for childbearing women. Read more 

 

Wednesday, April 06, 2022
