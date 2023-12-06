Evening brief: New claims in Karni chief killing case; Visa rules eased for Indian ‘Umrah’ pilgrims, and all latest news

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra has assembled a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into the assassination of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Two alleged shooters connected to the bold crime have been identified by the police. Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji stand accused by the authorities. A reward of ₹5 lakh each has been announced for their capture. Nitin Fauji's father informed PTI that his son had gone to fix his car on December 9 and has been missing since. "My son went to Mahendragarh to get the car repaired at 11 am on December 9. There has been no contact with him ever since," he said. The news agency also talked to the accused's classmate Deepak, who said he was very good at studies. A video grab from the CCTV footage of Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh's murder in Jaipur on Tuesday. (ANI)

Saudi Arabia has adjusted visa regulations and expanded dedicated flights from India to accommodate more Indians for the Umrah pilgrimage, as mentioned by Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister Tawfig Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah. Anticipating an increase in Indian Muslims performing Umrah to 1.37 million in 2024 from 1.2 million in 2023, Al-Rabiah highlighted that Indians can now undertake the pilgrimage using work or tourism visas, eliminating the need for a specific Umrah visa. Additionally, he praised the contribution of Indian expatriates to Saudi Arabia's economic and cultural development.

Odisha: BJD leader booked for birthday celebration at govt property in Bhadrak

How auto giants are providing assistance to car customers affected by 'Michaung'

Amit Shah reminds Congress of Nehru's '2 PoK blunders', says 'biggest was…'

No backward class CM left in Congress after state polls, claims Nishikant Dubey

After the recent congressional hearing on antisemitism, Elon Musk criticized the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT for their responses regarding calls for violence against Jews on their campuses through a tweet on social media platform X. Musk, previously accused of anti-Semitism, pointed out the universities' attempts to find nuance in such a serious matter, emphasizing that calling for genocide constitutes harassment. The hearing, led by the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce, focused on alleged antisemitic incidents following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Lyricist, writer, and actor Swanand Kirkire expressed his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's film "Animal" via a social media platform on December 2nd. Despite drawing mixed reviews highlighting misogyny and excessive masculinity, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film continues its strong run at the box office. Recently, the official social media page of "Animal" responded to Swanand Kirkire's commentary. Kirkire had shared his reaction to the film in Hindi through a series of posts on the same platform a few days earlier. It read: "But today after watching the movie Animal, I really felt pity for the women of today's generation

Michael Vaughan, former England captain, was reminded of his own dismissal during the 2001 series against India when he witnessed Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim's unusual dismissal on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Mirpur. Both Vaughan and Mushfiqur were given out for 'obstructing the field', with the batters involved in handling the ball. Interestingly, 'handling the ball' used to be a distinct mode of dismissal but was later merged under the 'obstructing the field' category.

