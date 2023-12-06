close_game
News / Cities / Others / Odisha: BJD leader booked for birthday celebration at govt property in Bhadrak

Odisha: BJD leader booked for birthday celebration at govt property in Bhadrak

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 06, 2023 05:40 PM IST

The event was billed as a show of strength against sitting BJD MLA Sanjib Mallick, and it is alleged that the FIR was filed at the behest of Mallick

Odisha’s Bhadrak police on Wednesday booked a leader of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for allegedly celebrating his birthday at a government property.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Asit Patnaik, son of former BJD MLA Jugal Patnaik, was booked following a complaint after a birthday celebration was organised at the government market complex of the Regulated Market Committee (RMC) in Bhadrak town on Tuesday evening, where his supporters reportedly burst firecrackers and played loud music.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A first information report has been lodged based on a complaint from the sub-collector,” police said.

The event was billed as a show of strength against sitting BJD MLA Sanjib Mallick, and it is alleged that the FIR was filed at the behest of Mallick.

Observing that political events should not be held at all at government places without permission, Bhadrak sub-collector Manoj Patra ordered an inquiry.

Patnaik said that he was not aware if there was permission needed to be taken. He went there because he was invited by the chairperson of Bhadrak Municipality.

