Daily brief: Not political, says Sena's Aaditya Thackeray on visit to Ayodhya, and all the latest news

‘Not political, came as devotees’: Sena's Aaditya Thackeray on visit to Ayodhya

On a day that marked a meeting of all opposition leaders in Delhi called by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district has turned heads. Read more

‘Such remarks reflect Congress's mentality’: Anurag Thakur on Congress leader’s derogatory remarks against Modi

Union youth affairs and sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur, on Wednesday, criticised the derogatory remarks made by former Nagpur unit Congress president, Sheikh Hussain, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, "Such remarks reflect Congress's mentality”. He further demanded an apology and said strict action should be taken against Hussain. Read more

Hardik Pandya to lead Team India in Ireland T20Is; Rahul Tripathi earns maiden call-up as Suryakumar, Samson return

Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of Indian team for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, has been named his deputy for the series. Read more

B Praak and wife Meera Bachan's baby dies at time of birth, singer calls it 'most painful phase' for them as parents

The newborn baby of B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan died at the time of birth, the singer said on Wednesday. Read more

Yoga poses to boost fertility in men and women naturally

Yoga is known to have many benefits for the reproductive health of both men and women and studies have shown how the ancient practice helps in reducing stress and balancing hormones. Read more

