Yoga poses to boost fertility in men and women naturally

Yoga is known to have many benefits for the reproductive health of both men and women and studies have shown how the ancient practice helps in reducing stress and balancing hormones. According to a report published in National Library of Medicine, along with better management of stress, yoga therapy also helps to improve circulation, promote proper functioning of the internal organs, improves sexual desire and overall reproductive health. (Also read: Men's Health Week: Proven ways to boost male fertility and increase sperm count)

Stress especially could affect your chances of conceiving while taking fertility treatment. Yoga, an ancient practice, can help you relax your mind and body and conceive naturally.

"Since stress can affect hormones as well. So, reducing your stress level is going to balance your hormones as well. Regular exercises not only help to release happy hormones in your body, but it will also help you reduce your weight. Exercises also help in muscle strengthening and stretching. Fertility exercises stimulate the endocrine (hormonal) system, ovaries and uterus," says Dr Kavita Singh, Lactation expert and physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Patparganj, New Delhi.

Here are 5 yoga poses that one can practice at home to improve their ability to conceive.

Bridge Pose

Lie down on your back. Bent your knees to 90 degrees. Hands should be on sides. Now inhale and gently lift your hip up and make a bridge. With exhalation, bring your hip down. Start with 10 second, and do 10 repetitions.

Benefits

- Improves the blood circulation to the pelvis

- Strengthens the back and tight muscles.

- Increases sperm count mobility

Cobra pose

This is one of the best-known yoga poses. Lie down on your stomach. Place your palms on the side of your chest. Then with exhalation gently lift your chest up and go into spinal extension till your navel. Press your feet, legs and hips on the ground. Hold this pose for 10-15 seconds by breathing normally. Release the pose and return to lying down position. Start with 10 repetitions of this asana. While in cobra pose focus on your breathing and enjoy the stretching sensation.

Benefits

- Opening of lung and chest area

-Increases blood flow to the pelvic region and reproductive organs

- Back strengthening

Legs–on-the-wall pose

This is a great way to stimulate and open your fallopian tubes. Lie down on your back with your legs up on the wall, with knees extended and hip at 90 degrees. You can hold this pose as long as you are comfortable. Start with one-minute hold. Place your knee at 90 degree and come to modified bridging pose on wall as well.

Benefits

-Relaxes hip and lower back

- Increases the opening of fallopian tubes

Butterfly pose

Come to sitting position. Touch your feet together and pull them towards your body. Keep your back straight. Rest your hands on feet and perform deep breathing. Relax your pelvic muscles and visualize healthy reproductive organs. Hold it for as long as you can.

Benefits

-Stretches the inner thigh and pelvic floor

- Improves circulation to the reproductive organs

Child Pose

This pose helps to rejuvenate your body and help you to relax. This is a very good stretch for your spine. Come to kneeling position and then touch your hips to heels. In this sitting pose, lean forward and stretch your arms and hands above your head. Relax your lower back and buttocks. Focus on each inhalation and exhalation to relax. Hold this pose as long as you can.

Benefits

-Relaxes your spine and pelvic area

- Relaxes your mind

- Stimulates ovaries

"These are the most effective and easy yoga poses which you can do from the comfort of your home. These yoga poses will help you to change your current infertility status and help you to conceive at the earliest," concludes Dr Kavita Singh.

