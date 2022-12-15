Evening brief: Opposition lashes out at Rijiju's 'SC should not take up bail plea' comment, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Rijiju's 'Supreme Court should not take up bail plea', opposition's attack: 'Does he even know...'

Opposition leaders lashed out at the comment of Union law minister and MP Kiren Rijiju as he said the apex court should not be hearing bail pleas and frivolous PILs at a time when the pendency of cases is so high. Read more

'Nehru ji could have also called Vajpayee ji China's agent': Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday again questioned the government's unwillingness in a debate on the recent India-China stand-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Read more

Truecaller announces ‘Family Plan’ for Premium Connect. Details here

Caller identification app Truecaller has introduced a new plan for Truecaller Premium Connect, its popular subscription service which offers several advanced features to users. Read more

5 immunity boosting winter foods to add to your diet

As winters approach, our food preferences also tend to change. Instead of juices, salads, shakes, we start to crave more for warm soups, stews and soothing herbal teas. Read more

Prakash Raj supports Deepika Padukone over Besharam Rang row, calls out ‘Besharam bigots’

Actor Prakash Raj has come out in support of actor Deepika Padukone and talked about the recent row over her costumes in the song Besharam Rang from the upcoming film Pathaan. He also reacted to protesters in Indore burning effigies of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Read more

Watch: Bangladesh keeper Nurul Hasan blasted for cheeky gesture before stumping Ashwin in 1st Test vs India

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has not had the best of times behind the stumps in the ongoing first Test match against India in Chattogram. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON