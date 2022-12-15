Prakash Raj supports Deepika Padukone over Besharam Rang row, calls out ‘Besharam bigots’

Actor Prakash Raj has come out in support of actor Deepika Padukone and talked about the recent row over her costumes in the song Besharam Rang from the upcoming film Pathaan. He also reacted to protesters in Indore burning effigies of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Besharam Rang features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone romancing in Spain. (Also Read | Pathaan song Besharam Rang 'shot with dirty mindset', says MP minister)

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Prakash shared a news article and wrote, "#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking (sic)."

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Prakash shared a note.

Activists of an outfit on Wednesday staged a protest against Pathaan and Besharam Rang song in Indore and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire. As per news agency PTI, the Veer Shivaji Group demanded to ban the film alleging the Hindu community is feeling offended by the content of the song.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra objected to Deepika's costume in the song and also frowned upon the colour of her and Shah Rukh's outfits. The minister, talking to the media, had said, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it."

He had added, "Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of Tukde Tukde Gang at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song Besharam Rang is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider."

The song, Besharam Rang, has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON