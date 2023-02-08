Home / India News / Evening brief: Oreva group MD sent to police custody in Morbi bridge collapse, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Oreva group MD sent to police custody in Morbi bridge collapse, and all the latest news

Published on Feb 08, 2023 05:05 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Jaysukh Patel (centre) of Oreva Group after he surrendered before the sessions court in Morbi on January 30. (ANI photo)
ByHT News Desk

Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva MD Jaysukh Patel sent to police custody

The sessions court of Morbi on Wednesday sent Jaysukh Patel, managing director of Oreva group, to jail after his police remand ended. Read more  

'Wo ab chal chuke hain…': PM Modi jabs at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's speech

Replying to Motion of Thanks on President's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at the “ecosystem and supporters” over their reaction on Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha. Read more

Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files nonsense: 'International jury spit on them'

Actor Prakash Raj has vehemently criticised The Kashmir Files, calling it 'one of the nonsense films'. Read more

'I've been on 2 tours of Australia and I know...': Ravi Shastri’s jaw-dropping scoreline prediction for IND vs AUS BGT

During his iconic coaching stint, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri masterminded India's twin series triumphs over Australia that too in the backyard of the Men from Down Under. Read more 

Virat Kohli tweets about losing his phone, Zomato shares a witty response

Former skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share that he had lost his phone even before he got the chance to unbox it. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

pm modi parliament
