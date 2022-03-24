Evening brief: PM Modi, Amit Shah key invitees at Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Yogi Adityanath swearing-in: PM Modi, Amit Shah key invitees at grand ceremony

The saffron-robed Bharatiya Janata Party leader will be sworn in at a grand ceremony in Lucknow. Read more

ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee again in Bengal coal scam on March 29

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. Read more

MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain ahead of start of IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja to lead

In a big move just two days ahead of the IPL 2022, MS Dhoni has stepped down as captain of Chennai Super Kings. Read more

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reveals two men entered his office: ‘They pushed the manager, asked for me

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, who has been granted 'Y' category security, has shared an incident when two men entered his office. Read more

5 refreshing detox drinks you must have this summer

Sultry summer is here and like our wardrobe, our daily diet too needs a makeover considering the winter appetite has also started to subside. Read more

Lexus India celebrates five years, announces buyback program. Details here

The new Lexus Buyback Promise program is currently applicable for the Lexus ES 300h model. Read more

Tina Ambani posts heartwarming note for Khrisha, shares unseen pics from reception

Tina Ambani has regularly been posting images from different functions that took place before and after the wedding of her son Anmol Ambani. Read more

The Kashmir Files: Scuffle at Nashik hall; women told to remove saffron stoles

Scuffle broke out at a cinema hall in Nashik after some women arrived to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’. Watch more

