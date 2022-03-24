5 refreshing detox drinks you must have this summer

Sultry summer is here and like our wardrobe, our daily diet too needs a makeover considering the winter appetite has also started to subside and digestion issues may crop up as the mercury goes up. In summer season, water-based fruits and vegetables can be added to salads or snacks to make sure our hydrations levels are up to the mark. It is also important to stay away from caffeinated beverages and processed drinks and juices that may do more harm than good given the high sugar and sodium levels in them. (Also read: 5 summer accessories that could accentuate your style quotient)

Probiotics like buttermilk, curd and foods rich in antioxidants are a good choice for summer nutrition. To beat the heat, hydrate well and heal our digestive system, homemade summer drinks can also come to our rescue. Dietitian Garima Goyal shares a list of 5 summer detox drinks that can help you stay fresh and energetic in harsh summer months.

1. Coconut water, Lemon and Mint Drink

Coconut water, lemon and mint drink (for representational purpose only)(Pixabay)

While coconut in itself is a great option, this drink will further add up to its benefits with vitamin C and provide a pleasant change as well.

How to make it

Take coconut water, lemon, mint leaves and ice; blend everything together with ice, and you are good to go.

2. Watermelon-Citrus Detox Drink

Watermelon is a blessing in summers. Mostly water, this fruit is best consumed as it is. But, if you want something to drink, watermelon can be savior here as well. Here's how you can use it for a refreshing cooling effect.

How to make it

Take 1 cup watermelon, 1 lemon, little Ginger, 2 cups chilled water; blend everything together in chilled water and drink.

3. Strawberry Cucumber Summer Boost

Strawberry cucumber summer boost(Pixabay)

When you have strawberries, why would anyone need a soda can to quench the thirst. Cucumber will only make it more hydrating and nutrition boosting. The vitamin C from orange will add to the tanginess as well as provide protection from the harmful oxidative stress.

How to make it

Take a cup of strawberries, 1 orange, 1 cup cucumber, 4 cups water, ice and blend everything together, refrigerate and enjoy.

4. Pineapple and Hibiscus Ice 'Tea'

Hibiscus is a great ingredient to add in your detox drinks, as it helps you cleanse, is anti-oxidative and refreshing. Pineapple is loaded with beneficial enzymes like bromelain- known for its anti-inflammatory effects and digestion promoting properties.

How to make it

Take 4-5 Hibiscus flower petals (fresh or dried), 1 cup pineapple, little ginger, lemongrass (optional), water, ice cubes; boil the hibiscus petals in 3 cups water for at least 5-10 minutes till the extract is completely diffused in water. Keep it to cool for some time. Now, blend the hibiscus infused water with pineapple, ginger lemon grass and ice. Your drink is ready.

5. Green Chlorophyll Booster

Green Chlorophyll Booster (for representational purpose only)(Pixabay)

A glass filled with goodness of fresh greens, ginger and microgreens, it is super good for your skin, metabolism and energy levels. Have this drink at least twice in a week to get your metabolism going.

How to make it

Take 1 cup spinach, 2 tbsp fresh mint leaves, 1 cup microgreens of choice, some fresh ginger, 1/2 cup green apple, 1 cup pineapple chunks (optional), pinch of cinnamon, water, ice; blend everything together in a blender, add some ice and water and enjoy.