5 summer accessories that could accentuate your style quotient

With the change in season and warmer days ahead, a wardrobe change is an absolute must and can make sure you are summer ready. Summer style is all about comfort as well as experimentation. Besides, you can also get all those minis, mid-riff baring outfits out of your closet and spend a good amount of time choosing accessories that will stand out this season. (Also read: Are digital influencers the new ‘celebs’ to walk the ramp?)

Picking the perfect accessories for your outfits is never easy and there's always a risk of going overboard. Keeping it simple but unique can help accentuate style quotient and make one look classy.

In an interaction with HT Digital, Prerna Mehra, Fashion Designer & Influencer suggests five summer accessories you could consider adding to your summer style.

1. Sunglasses

Sunglasses(Pexels, Unsplash)

It's a cliché but it always works. It's practical for the summer and it always makes its way into an accessory list. We have been through summers with pop coloured thick frames last year and we've done the yellow and pink tinted glasses a few summers back. This year it’s time for square sunglasses with thick frames in neutral colours like white, black and brown, sporty options are trending this summer, rimless glasses from the 90s instead of the Y2K ones. You may want to replace your colourful frames with bright glass or lenses instead.

2. Utility belts

Utility belts(Pinterest)

Multi Pouch Belts have decided to stay. Whether you are opting for a utility bag strap or a utility belt, these work so well to cinch your waist, add a statement to your outfit, and are definitely practical to store your AirPods, keys, money and phone. With the options pouring in, this trend is here to stay for a while.

3. Chunky platform heels

Chunky platform heels(Unsplash)

This Fall trend has pulled through to Spring-Summer and has gotten steeper with the rise in temperature. These heels come in so many shapes and sizes and the funkier the colour, the trendier the shoe.

4. Midriff chain

Midriff chain(Pinterest)

This is not for the faint hearted but if experimenting is your thing then this works so well for all waist sizes. A dainty chain or a multi-layered one to draw attention to your bare midriff is a game changer this summer. You could pair this with a low-waisted skirt for brunch, swimsuit for a resort look or a saree for a friend's engagement party.

5. Handsfree bags

This trend means that we can hold our Starbucks in one hand and phone in the other with our latest designer arm-candies either enveloping our wrists or tucked under our arms.