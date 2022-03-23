Over the years, there has been a gradual shift in the concept of a ‘showstopper’ in fashion shows. While some designers have entirely ditched the concept, others are going for digital influencers as opposed to having a popular Bollywood name. Recently, global influencer and digital content creator Masoom Minawala became the first-ever Indian creator to walk the runway, as a showstopper at Milan Fashion Week. Last year in October, beauty and lifestyle creator Aashna Shroff also walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Earlier, a fashion influencer Kayaan Contractor too became the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week. Social media influencer Diipa Khosla was also seen on the runway with actor Diana Penty previously.

So, are digital influencers the new ‘celebs’ to walk the ramp? “The need of a showstopper means to catch everybody’s attention. It could be a well-known face, a recognisable person, big achievers and not necessarily a Bollywood name . With my presence in the industry for so many years, it’s a welcome move to see new and new people as showstoppers as long as there’s style and content,” says Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), chairman, Sunil Sethi.

For some designers, it’s all about having someone on-board who genuinely believes in craft and design. Vaishali Shadangule, who became the first female Indian designer to showcase her collection at Paris Haute Couture Week, had Minawala as her showstopper, “I never appreciated showstopper idea with a celebrity. I believe the garments should be the focus. With Masoom Minawala, sharing same thoughts and values as she believes in crafts and weaves was the point that resonated. It was very natural.”

For designer Samant Chauhan, it’s a refreshing change but he feels having influencers as showstoppers still has a long way to go. “When there will be actual, real people on ramp – that will be the moment. Fashion is going towards democratic system. It’s very open to plus-size, regular looking people. The definition of beauty is changing very fast. And we should all encourage,” he concludes.