Evening brief: Prashant Kishor's jab at Nitish Kumar over bypoll defeat, and all the latest news

Prashant Kishor takes jab at Nitish Kumar, JDU over Kurhani bypoll defeat

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor criticised Bihar chief minister and his ex boss Nitish Kumar on Saturday afternoon after the state's ruling alliance - the 'mahagathbandan' led by his Janata Dal (United) - lost the Kurhani Assembly bypoll to former allies Bharatiya Janata Party. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Child sexual abuse is still a hidden issue', says CJI urging state to encourage families to report abuse

Sexual abuse of children remains a hidden problem as there is a culture of silence and therefore the state must encourage families to report abuse even where the perpetrator is a family member, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Saturday. Read more

Ishan Kishan shatters Chris Gayle's world record, hits fastest double century in ODI history

Young India batter Ishan Kishan raced away to a record-smashing knock in the third and final ODI match of the series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram as he notched up a double century off just 126 balls. He became the seventh batter in the world to achieve the feat and fourth from India after Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overeating in winter? 5 dos and don'ts to fight cravings

Winter, holiday season, and increased appetite can be a deadly mix. It can derail your weight loss regimen and make you gain too many kilos, putting you at risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, fatty liver disease, coronary artery disease to name a few. Read more

Taylor Swift criticised for taking up a spot on Hollywood directors panel, Twitter asks 'What is this BS?

After it was announced that Taylor Swift would be kicking of Hollywood trade magazine Variety's Director on Director series with Martin McDonagh, there was immediate backlash to the news. The singer, who has directed one short film so far, was given the spot over many reputed filmmakers. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON