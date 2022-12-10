Home / Cities / Patna News / Prashant Kishor takes jab at Nitish Kumar, JDU over Kurhani bypoll defeat

Prashant Kishor takes jab at Nitish Kumar, JDU over Kurhani bypoll defeat

patna news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 03:36 PM IST

Kurhani bypoll: The election was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.

Political strategist and Jan Suraj Abhiyan chief Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference at Gaighat Panchayat in East Champaran, Thursday, Nov 24, 2022. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor criticised Bihar chief minister and his ex boss Nitish Kumar on Saturday afternoon after the state's ruling alliance - the 'mahagathbandan' led by his Janata Dal (United) - lost the Kurhani Assembly bypoll to former allies Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kishor - on a 3,500 km-long padayatra in the state - said the defeat reflected voters' anger against 'rampant corruption' and Nitish Kumar and his JDU, which dumped the BJP in August and re-allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

"People are not happy with performance of 'mahagathbandan'... have been interacting with people over the past several days and I can say with full confidence they are fed up with rampant corruption... "

"The bypoll result is a reflection of people's anger against Nitish Kumar."

Kishor - who debuted in politics as Nitish's No 2 but was sacked for public takedowns of the CM - declared he ‘can’t walk without security even in a village'.

"Angry protests greeted Nitish Kumar when he launched his poll campaign in Kurhani two days before polls. As he reached the venue, protestors created ruckus... shouted slogans... flung the chairs... "

"Anger against the CM can be seen everywhere," Kishor said.

Kishor and Nitish Kumar have had a fiery relationship over the past few years, with each taking pot-shots at the other.

In October the poll strategist blasted the chief minister as 'delusional' and 'politically isolated' after he was dismissed as an agent of the BJP. Last month Kishor predicted the 'mahagathbandan' would not survive till the next election.

The BJP - which was part of the ruling alliance till August, when Nitish severed ties and reunited with Lalu Yadav's RJD - claimed Kurhani by over 3,000 votes.

The bypoll was the first election since that break-up and has been viewed by the BJP as victory in a test of strength between itself and the 'mahagathbandan'.

Kishor is on a 'Jan Suraj' yatra to bring people together on a 'democratic platform' and is widely seen as a precursor to his re-entry into active politics.

With input from PTI

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Saturday, December 10, 2022
