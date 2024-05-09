Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi's deadline for 30 lakh jobs promise; Flight with Indians sent back from Jamaica, and more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Thursday that the Indian government plans to initiate the recruitment process for 30 lakh vacant positions across various government departments by August 15. In a video message addressed to the youth, Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of unemployment issues, accusing him of failed promises and policies like demonetization and GST. Gandhi asserted that Modi's recent attempts to divert attention through "drama" won't succeed, urging the public to remain focused on the issue of unemployment. He also mentioned the "Bharti Bharosa" initiative and predicted that the INDIA bloc would form the government on June 4. Responding to Modi's recent comments, Gandhi countered accusations that he stopped criticizing Adani and Ambani, challenging Modi to investigate alleged financial dealings involving the industrialists. Dig deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI)

The ministry of external affairs confirmed that a chartered flight from Dubai, carrying numerous Indian passengers, was turned back from Jamaica due to concerns over their documentation. The flight, with 253 Indians and other foreign nationals, arrived in Jamaica last Thursday. Immigration officials discovered discrepancies in their itineraries, leading to refusal of entry. Some claimed a five-day tour but had itineraries for only one day. The term "donkey flight" describes the migrants' complex journey to Western countries, often via Jamaica. Some were headed to Nicaragua for a housing project, others to Canada. Police are investigating possible human smuggling. Similar incidents occurred previously, highlighting Jamaica's role as a transit point for migrants seeking entry to the US. Dig deeper

The Latest News

EAM Jaishankar meets Maldives counterpart, hopes for ‘convergence of perspectives’ Dig deeper

Boeing 737 plane skids off runway in Senegal; 10 injured Dig deeper

India News

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi invited to public debate: 'We only heard allegations' Dig deeper

UK, India NSAs strategise on technology, security initiative in high-level talks Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘To complicate Indian elections’: Russia slams US report on Pannun murder plot Dig deeper

‘Very disappointing statement’: Israel reacts to Joe Biden's threat to stop arms for Rafah offensive Dig deeper

Sports Going

In the aftermath of Lucknow Super Giants' heavy loss in the IPL, owner Sanjiv Goenka's public scolding of captain KL Rahul sparked outrage. Comparisons were drawn with Kolkata Knight Riders' owner Shah Rukh Khan, known for his composed demeanor. Despite owning multiple cricket teams, SRK's respectful approach towards players has earned him admiration. Unlike Goenka's outburst, SRK's supportive stance, seen throughout IPL 2024, uplifts team spirits even in tough times. His motivational speeches, warm interactions with players, and constructive feedback highlight his leadership. Shah Rukh's handling of defeats, like after KKR's loss to Punjab Kings, underscores his positive influence on the team. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shruti Sharma, a key figure in "Heeramandi," recently discussed filming one of the series' most challenging scenes. Speaking with Entertainment Live, she highlighted the difficulty of shooting romantic sequences, particularly with Rajat Kaul. Sharma described the rigorous choreography and physical strain of the scene, revealing that she even developed rashes. Despite the challenges, she praised the scene's aesthetic outcome. In "Heeramandi," set during India's independence movement, Sharma portrays Saima, a maid serving Alamzeb, played by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal. The series delves into power dynamics among courtesans, nawabs, and British officials in Lahore's pre-partition red-light district. Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, and others round out the cast. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, a dermatologist, warns that ear infections, particularly swimmer's ear or otitis externa, can cause discomfort and affect hearing. This condition occurs when water or moisture is trapped in the ear canal, leading to pain, itching, fluid discharge, and reduced hearing. Factors like excessive ear cleaning, skin conditions, and using earplugs can increase the risk. Dr. Kapoor advises seeking prompt treatment for severe pain, persistent drainage, or fever. Treatment includes prescribed medications and avoiding swimming in contaminated water. Prevention involves keeping ears dry after swimming, using earplugs, and maintaining good ear hygiene to prevent recurrence. Dig deeper

