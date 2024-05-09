 Video: Boeing 737 plane skids off runway in Senegal; 10 injured | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Video: Boeing 737 plane skids off runway in Senegal; 10 injured

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 09, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Senegal's Air Sénégal flight skids off runway with injuries; probe underway at Blaise Diagne airport

A Boeing 737 aircraft, carrying 85 passengers, skidded off the runway at Dakar's airport, according to a statement from Senegal's transport minister, AP reported. Ten people were injured in the mishap.

Air Sénégal flight mishap in Dakar injures 10 passengers(X/fl360aero)
Air Sénégal flight mishap in Dakar injures 10 passengers(X/fl360aero)

Minister El Malick Ndiaye said that the Air Sénégal flight, operated by TransAir, was en route to Bamako with 79 passengers, two pilots, and four cabin crew. Ten people sustained injuries and are receiving treatment in the hospital, while the remaining survivors have been accommodated in a hotel for rest.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ- Air India Express disruptions: What to do if your flight has been cancelled?

Boeing 737 plane accident in Dakar | Video here

A night-time video circulating on social media purportedly shows the plane, bearing the logo of Senegal-based airline Transair, resting on grass with its wing covered in fire-suppressing foam. HT could not immediately verify the authenticity of the video.

What Dakar airport said?

A probe is underway at Blaise Diagne airport following an incident involving a Transair-owned Boeing 737-300 chartered by Air Senegal. The plane skidded off the runway around 0100 GMT (6:30am according to Indian time) while getting ready to depart for Mali, the airport said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Emergency protocols were activated at the airport to evacuate passengers. Currently, the airport remains closed, with plans for reopening expected within the next few hours.

"For now, the airport is closed ... The reopening of the airport is expected within the next few hours," the airport added.

ALSO READ- Chaos at airports as passengers protest after Air India Express cancels over 80 flights. Videos

Multiple Boeing aircraft involved in incidents

Turkey's transportation ministry said on Thursday 184 passengers and six crew members from a Corendon Airlines Boeing 737 were evacuated after one of its tires burst during landing at Gazipasa airport. The incident occurred during a flight from Cologne, Germany. The aircraft landed on its nose, but no injuries were reported.

ALSO READ- Cargo plane lands without front wheels in Istanbul. Watch scary video

This marks the second incident at a Turkish airport in two days, following a FedEx Express Boeing 767 cargo plane's emergency landing at Istanbul Airport due to a malfunctioning front landing gear. Again, no injuries were reported, and the crew safely left the aircraft.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Video: Boeing 737 plane skids off runway in Senegal; 10 injured

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On