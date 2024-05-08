 Cargo plane lands without front wheels in Istanbul. Watch scary video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Cargo plane lands without front wheels in Istanbul. Watch scary video

Reuters | | Edited by Trisha Sengupta
May 08, 2024 05:22 PM IST

The pilot contacted the airport authority and landed the cargo plane after the aircraft's landing gear failed to deploy.

A scary video of a Boeing 767 landing without its front landing gear has taken over social media. The incident, captured in the now-viral video, happened when the cargo plane's landing gear failed to deploy during its flight from Paris to Istanbul. According to Turkey's transport ministry, the aircraft managed to stay on the runway and avoid casualties.

The image shows a cargo plane landing without its front wheels. (Screengrab)
The image shows a cargo plane landing without its front wheels. (Screengrab)

The Independent shared the video on their Instagram page. The outlet wrote that the Boeing 767, belonging to the FedEx Express plane, faced technical difficulties, after which the pilot contacted the airport officials and landed the plane on the fuselage. The runway has been temporarily closed after the incident.

Take a look at the scary moment:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Boeing just makes unsafe and disposable planes now. Sad to see how low this company has fallen,” wrote an Instagram user. While another person added, “This is scary”.

Boeing is presently facing "intense media and regulatory scrutiny" after other plane models manufactured by the company were involved in a "series of incidents".

The aircraft under scrutiny is a Boeing 767 freighter, nearing its 10th year of service. This model is widely used for cargo transportation. FedEx said they are coordinating with the authorities who are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from Reuters)

